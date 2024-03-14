Police on Thursday morning discovered four bodies in two areas of Gauteng where illegal mining is prevalent.
Gauteng police had received information about eight bodies allegedly seen in the Florida policing precinct. After police were sent to search the area, a charred body was discovered near the Central Rand Gold Mine in Roodepoort just after 10am.
Police searched the area to look for other bodies.
“Drones and a police helicopter were used as eyes in the sky to search the densely vegetated area,” said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.
She said in a separate incident about 30km away, police in Mohlakeng were called to a crime scene where three bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds on Wednesday morning.
She said the area where they were found is a hotspot for illegal mining activities.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt Gen Tommy Mthombeni visited illegal mining hotspots in Roodepoort on Thursday. Roodepoort has about 90 illegal mining sites that have been identified through operation Vala Umgodi, a national operation to combat illegal mining.
TimesLIVE
Four bodies found in two of Gauteng's illegal mining hotspots
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Police on Thursday morning discovered four bodies in two areas of Gauteng where illegal mining is prevalent.
Gauteng police had received information about eight bodies allegedly seen in the Florida policing precinct. After police were sent to search the area, a charred body was discovered near the Central Rand Gold Mine in Roodepoort just after 10am.
Police searched the area to look for other bodies.
“Drones and a police helicopter were used as eyes in the sky to search the densely vegetated area,” said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.
She said in a separate incident about 30km away, police in Mohlakeng were called to a crime scene where three bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds on Wednesday morning.
She said the area where they were found is a hotspot for illegal mining activities.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt Gen Tommy Mthombeni visited illegal mining hotspots in Roodepoort on Thursday. Roodepoort has about 90 illegal mining sites that have been identified through operation Vala Umgodi, a national operation to combat illegal mining.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Border smuggling, zama zamas foiled during Operation Vala Umgodi
Bodies & bullets: how zama zamas put Riverlea pupils in firing line
Cops arrest eight zama zama suspects after Joburg highway robberies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos