Dr Gloria Serobe, co-founder of Women Investment Portfolio Holdings (Wiphold) and CEO of Wipcapital, has been installed as the new chancellor of the Tshwane University of Technology.
Serobe was elected as chancellor on October 30 2023 and installed on Thursday night.
“I wish to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude for the honour extended to me by the community and council of TUT to serve as its chancellor for the next four years. I do not take this responsibility bestowed upon me for granted, particularly in current times,” she said.
Serobe said she looks forward to contributing to the institution.
“I look forward to being part of this house of greatness. To preside over the graduation ceremonies and be part of the celebratory moments with students, families and the community of TUT. I also look forward to contributing solutions that may be required to improve the conditions of our young people and the contributions they can and must make to society,” she said.
As chancellor, Serobe, who grew up in Gugulethu, Cape Town, will serve as the titular head of the university.
In this capacity, she will confer all degrees and award all diplomas and certificates in the name of the university, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
The institution said Serobe's installation as chancellor comes at a time when the university is redefining and recalibrating its relationship with industry and repositioning itself as a bridge between the academia and the workplace.
“Who is better suited than Dr Serobe to take up the titular headship of TUT at this time? By becoming the titular head of this 20-year-old institution, Dr Serobe, a highly accomplished business leader and a formidable community builder, is following in the footsteps of successful leaders such as the late Adelaide Tambo, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Dr Gwen Malegwale Ramokgopa,” it said.
Dr Gloria Serobe installed as new chancellor of TUT
Image: Supplied
