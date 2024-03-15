South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects back in court

15 March 2024 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
The murder trial of football star Senzo Meyiwa is continuing at the Pretoria high court on Friday.

The judge presiding over the matter, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, ruled on Thursday the confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi regarding the circumstances of Meyiwa's murder in Vosloorus in 2014 are admissible.

