The public hearings into the media and digital platforms market is continuing on Friday at the department of trade, industry and competition in Pretoria.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Competition Commission inquiry into media and digital platforms market
The public hearings into the media and digital platforms market is continuing on Friday at the department of trade, industry and competition in Pretoria.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
WATCH | Competition Commission hearings into media and digital platforms market
Media inquiry told: 'Crooks celebrate when journalists are retrenched'
WATCH | Competition Commission's media and digital platform marketing inquiry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos