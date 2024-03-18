South Africa

Brothers fled to Eswatini because NIU wants to assassinate them, claims alleged AKA killer

18 March 2024 - 12:50 By Sakhiseni Khumalo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29, are applying for bail in the Durban magistrate's court.
Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29, are applying for bail in the Durban magistrate's court.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

One of the men accused of killing rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes claims his siblings fled to Eswatini because six other siblings were killed by the National Intervention Unit (NIU) probing taxi wars in Durban and they feared for their lives.

This emerged during the bail application of Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, who is linked to the murder of AKA and his friend, chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, in Durban last February.

Ndimande, who appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday, said the NIU wanted to “assassinate them [the entire family] at all cost”.

Bail applications for two other accused, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30 and Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, were heard on Friday.

They face 10 charges, including two counts of murder, five of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlawful firearms and possession of unlawful ammunition.

State is skating on thin ice, say AKA murder accused in bail bid

Accused say state is clutching at straws in trying to link them to the murder of rapper Kiernan Forbes
News
3 days ago

Ndimande said the state is “skating on thin ice as it has no evidence linking” him to the murders

He told the court he was a Maskandi artist and part-time bodyguard.

He was arrested on October 25 in Maponya Mall in Gauteng and transported to Durban. He said he was interrogated but denied the allegations.

When he got to Durban, Ndimande claimed he was assaulted by police and forced to make a confession.

The recently engaged father of five children said he was in the taxi industry and owned about four taxis which generate about R250,000 per month.

The court heard the Ndimande family had over the years been in a war with the Gumede family over control of Malukazi Taxi Association in Umlazi, outside Durban.

There had been sporadic shooting which resulted in the death of a number of people, including six Ndimande family members.

Ndimande said his two brothers — Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande, 28, and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande, 28 — who are also accused in the matter, decided to seek refuge in other countries due to the violence.

He said the brothers were sought by the NIU who sided with the Gumede family to assassinate them.

Members of the NIU allegedly came to their homestead outside Empangeni wearing balaclavas with only their eyes visible and demanded his relatives. He said when they heard about this they decided to flee to Eswatini.

Nxele and Mjay were arrested there last month and the South African government is working on an extradition application.

Ndimande said he intended to plead not guilty.

“I have a well-founded apprehension and fear of being assassinated while in custody. I have been informed that sometimes police officers book off prison inmates from custody with the impression that investigations [are] to be carried out and never return with them alive. The prison authorities would not be able to afford me protection. In any event, due to my fear, I beg this court to release me on bail,” said Ndimande.

His fear stems from the fact that his late siblings were taken by police from his homestead with the impression that they were being arrested, only to learn they were killed on the way.

Bail hearings for the remaining accused Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande, 29, were rolled over to Tuesday after counsel raised concerns about the unavailability of water in the building.

Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo warned the defence team to ensure they were ready to proceed.

“A bail application is supposed to be urgent, but there have been delays of two days due to the defence. It is concerning because we only have tomorrow [Tuesday] to finish the bail application in this matter. I will, however, postpone this matter because of circumstances,” said Hlatshwayo.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | AKA and Tibz murder suspects’ bail hearing

Three of the five men accused of being involved in the murders of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, will ...
News
5 hours ago

Two alleged AKA killers want to plead not guilty and apply for bail

Two accused linked to the killing of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane outside a Durban restaurant ...
News
4 days ago

Fears extradition of two brothers linked to AKA’s murder will become another Gupta gaffe

Justice department says there is due process to be followed and the application will be submitted by March 22 deadline
News
4 days ago

AKA murder suspects back in the dock

Five men arrested last week in connection with the murder of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. North West government entity CFO has fraudulent residence permit: minister ... South Africa
  2. Body of 11-year-old girl found covered with blanket South Africa
  3. Sailors en route to Cape Town plucked from life raft in deep-sea rescue South Africa
  4. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  5. Joburg Water warns system under strain as demand outstrips supply South Africa

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Former Bolt driver Emmanuel Mudau hit with multiple life sentences