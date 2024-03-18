South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

18 March 2024 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE
The murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa is continuing at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

The court heard on Friday how the traditional healer who told Meyiwa's alleged killers the murder would be a success and offered protection muti was initially paid R50 and later R5,000 after the murder.

Kelly Khumalo’s name resurfaces in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Judge says accused’s confessions were made freely and voluntarily and not coerced.
1 day ago

'I was paid R45k after Senzo Meyiwa's murder': Ntanzi's detailed confession

Former mineworker Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi told police he was paid R45,000 for his role in the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa.
3 days ago

Meyiwa's killers paid R100k and R50 initial consultation fee for inyanga who told killers they would succeed

The traditional healer who told Senzo Meyiwa's alleged killers the murder would be a success and offered protection muti was initially paid R50 and ...
2 days ago
