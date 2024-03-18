WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The murder trial of footballer Senzo Meyiwa is continuing at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
The court heard on Friday how the traditional healer who told Meyiwa's alleged killers the murder would be a success and offered protection muti was initially paid R50 and later R5,000 after the murder.
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
