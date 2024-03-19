South Africa

Lamola files extradition request for Ndimande brothers over AKA murder

19 March 2024 - 07:30
Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande, accused of being involved in AKA's murder, are still being held in Eswatini. File photo.
Image: Times of Eswatini

Justice minister Ronald Lamola approved and transmitted a request by South Africa for the extradition of AKA murder suspects Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande from Eswatini.

The ministry said the request was made in terms of the extradition treaty between SA and Eswatini and the Sadc protocol on extradition, to which both countries are signatories.

Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the ministry stands ready to co-operate with its counterparts in Eswatini.

The duo are among the suspects linked to the murder of AKA and his friend, chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, in Durban last February.

The brothers were arrested on February 24 at a house in Eswatini.

Their co-accused in SA — Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Shishela Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle “Lindo” Ndimande, 29 — are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and five counts of attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

