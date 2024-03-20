The party believes that had Buthelezi continued with his speech, the event would have turned chaotic, leading to the king being unable to continue to speak.
Duma's mic-snatching incident: ANC in KZN closes ranks around him
Mtolo says Thulasizwe Buthelezi, an IFP leader, intended abusing the platform
Image: Newzroom Afrika
THE ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has closed ranks around its provincial chair Siboniso Duma after he came under fire for snatching a microphone from Zulu traditional Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi at the weekend.
The provincial leadership of the party has instead characterised the incident as heroic action that prevented a worse disaster.
Duma stunned at the weekend when he snatched the microphone away from Buthelezi in front of Zulu King Musizulu and President Cyril Ramaphosa during the commemoration of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo in kwaCeza.
EDITORIAL | Time for ANC to rein in KZN chair Siboniso Duma
The party believes that had Buthelezi continued with his speech, the event would have turned chaotic, leading to the king being unable to continue to speak.
“Taking the mic to prevent a disaster, Duma chose the better option than one that would have led to spilling of blood and turning the Zulu nation into a joke,” said ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.
Mtolo is adamant that Buthelezi, who is an IFP leader, was intent on using the platform to further his political agenda, and not to introduce the king.
While Mtolo conceded that Duma's actions warranted an apology, exclusively to the king, President Cyril Ramaphosa, traditional leadership and the royal family, he is also certain that they do not owe Buthelezi one.
“In government there's no position for a traditional prime minister — it's traditional houses at provincial and local levels that are recognised by the law — what we are saying is at a government event, the traditional prime minister has no position,” he explained.
Mtolo also dismissed claims that the ANC refuses to accept Buthelezi in the prime minister position because he is an IFP leader, thereby disrespecting the king, who appointed him. He said that in royal settings where Buthelezi's position is legally recognised, they will give him due regard or respect.
“We accept him despite his own issues but when it comes to government programmes we are saying his position is not recognised in law — we will respect him at royal events and palaces, we will even kneel if that's required,” Mtolo said.
Mtolo, however, expressed concern about Buthelezi, accusing him of using his Zulu position to score political points for his party the IFP.
“His actions are not to protect the throne because he does not care about the throne being brought into disrepute — he is using the throne to further a political agenda.
“Buthelezi instigated violence through his actions, he is directly responsible for the violent confrontations and injuries it resulted in and we know he will never apologise,” Mtolo added.
To foster peace, the ANC has written to the IFP, seeking a meeting.
And while Duma has apologised — Mtolo revealed that ANC leaders will also apologise to King Musizulu in person.
“We have asked the chair of the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Inkosi, Sifiso Shinga, to accompany us to apologise to the king for what he witnessed,” said Mtolo.
