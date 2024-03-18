ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said: “Our members were attacked by IFP members bussed in from a hostel. We are calling on the police to investigate this attack and ensure the swift arrest of the perpetrators.”
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa disputed this, saying: “They [ANC] claim the IFP bussed in supporters from a hostel in Zululand; there is no hostel in Zululand. The governing party alleges, without offering any evidence, that IFP supporters are responsible. We reject the ANC’s baseless claims when they were the ones busing in their rent-a-crowd.
“Let me point out the obvious: no IFP member — as far as we are aware — is in police custody,” he added.
The IFP said the party condemns all forms of violence. “We welcome any police investigation that would lead to apprehending the perpetrators of this incident and we wish anyone injured a speedy recovery,” said Hlengwa.
POLL | Are you concerned violence could flare up in KZN due to IFP and ANC political squabbles?
Image: Newzroom Afrika
As political parties intensify their election campaigns, there is concern that violence could flare up — especially in KwaZulu-Natal.
Violent clashes between ANC and IFP members are said to have ensued at the weekend at the 110th anniversary celebration of late Zulu King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo after Siboniso Duma, MEC for economic development, tourism & environmental affairs and ANC chairperson in the province, interrupted the Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi’s speech.
During his speech, Buthelezi, an IFP member, mentioned ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo’s name, prompting Duma to get up and grab the prime minister's microphone.
ANC leader yanks mic from Zulu prime minister on stage
ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said: “Our members were attacked by IFP members bussed in from a hostel. We are calling on the police to investigate this attack and ensure the swift arrest of the perpetrators.”
IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa disputed this, saying: “They [ANC] claim the IFP bussed in supporters from a hostel in Zululand; there is no hostel in Zululand. The governing party alleges, without offering any evidence, that IFP supporters are responsible. We reject the ANC’s baseless claims when they were the ones busing in their rent-a-crowd.
“Let me point out the obvious: no IFP member — as far as we are aware — is in police custody,” he added.
The IFP said the party condemns all forms of violence. “We welcome any police investigation that would lead to apprehending the perpetrators of this incident and we wish anyone injured a speedy recovery,” said Hlengwa.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
KZN clash: concerns after violence between ANC, IFP members
EDITORIAL | KZN clashes must not be allowed to escalate
No time to use king as political football, says Zulu cultural expert Prof Musa Xulu
Cool heads needed in the election tinderbox that is KZN
How Mangosuthu Buthelezi groomed Zulu king’s new prime minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos