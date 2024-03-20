The Mpumalanga High Court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced Hendry Dlamini to life imprisonment for the murder of Nelspruit deputy sheriff Michelle Jones.
Jones, 32, was killed on October 20 2022, in Nelsville, Nelspruit, after she bought a house which Dlamini, 36, was occupying.
A day earlier, Jones and her partner went to the house to change the door locks when Dlamini arrived, banged the door and told them the house belonged to him and no-one would live in his mother’s house. He threatened to kill them.
The next day, Dlamini attacked Jones and her partner where they had parked their vehicle near a shop. Jones died after being shot in the neck, chest and abdomen while her partner was shot in the arm.
After his arrest Dlamini pleaded not guilty. The state successfully opposed his release on bail.
The court found Dlamini showed no remorse for his actions.
There were no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
TimesLIVE
Life imprisonment for man who shot dead Nelspruit deputy sheriff
Image: Women for Change
TimesLIVE
