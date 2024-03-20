Soccer

Spanish court sets $1.1m bail for Dani Alves to be released from prison

20 March 2024 - 14:46 By Joan Faus
Former Brazil footballer Dani Alves. File photo
Image: Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves can be conditionally released from jail on a €1m euro ($1.08m, or R20.5m) bail after serving about a quarter of his four and a half-year sentence for rape, a Barcelona court ruled on Wednesday.

The conditions for Alves' release include relinquishing both his Brazilian and Spanish passports so he cannot leave Spain as well as an obligation to appear before the court on a weekly basis.

The court also imposed a restraining order, barring Alves from approaching the victim.

Alves' lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

The decision, which was not unanimous due to a dissenting vote from one of the judges, can still be appealed.

Reuters

