The City of Tshwane's emergency services department has warned residents to remain alert for possible “severe” thunderstorms.
This follows a Yellow Level 2 warning for “severe thunderstorms with possible strong winds, hail, excessive lightning and heavy rain” issued by the SA Weather Service on Thursday.
EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the impact of severe thunderstorms may include localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, informal settlements and susceptible roads.
“Minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions. Localised service disruptions due to power failures and localised damage due to large amounts of small hail,” he said.
The emergency services department urged communities to observe safety measures.
“If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects. Do not seek shelter under trees or tall objects. Do not go fishing or play golf, as both golf clubs and fishing rods are good conductors of electricity. Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams,” Mabaso said.
A combination of hail, strong winds, heavy rain and/or excessive lightning could accompany storms, he said.
Residents have been urged to be vigilant and to monitor the warnings and alerts issued by the SAWS.
ALERT | Warning of possible 'severe' thunderstorms in Tshwane
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
