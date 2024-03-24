Soccer

Germany defeat a wake-up call for France, says Tchouameni

24 March 2024 - 15:29 By Aadi Nair
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Germany's Kai Havertz shields the ball from France's Aurelien Tchouameni in the international friendly at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France on Saturday.
Germany's Kai Havertz shields the ball from France's Aurelien Tchouameni in the international friendly at Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Benoit Tessier

France were completely outclassed by Germany in their 2-0 defeat on Saturday and should treat the loss as a wake-up call ahead of the European Championship, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said.

Florian Wirtz scored Germany's fastest international goal after seven seconds before the Euro 2024 hosts doubled their lead early in the second half through Kai Havertz to earn victory in the Lyon friendly.

“I think we were outclassed in every department,” Tchouameni told French TV network TF1.

“We couldn't put our game plan in place. We came up against a great team. We need to do better, individually and collectively.

“It's a wake-up call, but there's no need to overreact either. We are aware of and confident in our qualities.”

Striker Olivier Giroud said France could make no excuses for the defeat, telling L'Equipe: “We started the game badly, they caught us cold, we were slow to react and we didn't score at our best.

“In midfield, they tended to find their players between the lines. It's a reminder that you need to be in the thick of things from the start and for 90 minutes.”

France face Chile next in a friendly at the Stade Velodrome on Tuesday.

Euro 2024 runs from June 14 to July 14.

Reuters

READ MORE

Southgate pleased with England experiment despite Brazil loss

A 1-0 loss to Brazil on Saturday did not dampen England coach Gareth Southgate's spirits as he assessed a few newcomers to his team with an eye on ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Bafana coach happy with some players after dull draw with minnows Andorra

It was a performance largely bereft of quality, cohesion and conviction from Bafana Bafana in the 1-1 draw with minnows Andorra in the Fifa Series ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘I was misunderstood by coaches unable to coach’ — Xola Mlambo tells ‘Arena Sports Show’ he hasn’t retired

Former Orlando Pirates playmaker Xola Mlambo has spoken out about the frustrations of sometimes working with coaches who misunderstood him.
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport defender ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo wants to see young Ime Okon play for Bafana

SuperSport United defender Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo has joined a growing list of personalities urging South Africa to be decisive and secure the ...
Sport
2 days ago

PSL confirm dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

The Tshwane derby between University of Pretoria (Tuks) and Mamelodi Sundowns will kick-start the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal stage at the Lucas Moripe ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kane's absence against Brazil offers chance for others to step up, says Southgate

England captain Harry Kane and midfielders Cole Palmer and Jordan Henderson will miss Saturday's friendly against Brazil and their absence will offer ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. PSL confirm dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  2. ‘I was misunderstood by coaches unable to coach’ — Xola Mlambo tells ‘Arena ... Soccer
  3. Xaba first South African to win Spar race in five years in Cape Town Sport
  4. Stormers make light work of Edinburgh in Cape Town Rugby
  5. Swallows’ remaining league matches are ‘cup finals’, says goalkeeper Akpeyi Soccer

Latest Videos

Xola Mlambo reflects on his career on all new episode of Arena Sports Show
Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament