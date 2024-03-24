Germany defeat a wake-up call for France, says Tchouameni

France were completely outclassed by Germany in their 2-0 defeat on Saturday and should treat the loss as a wake-up call ahead of the European Championship, midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said.

Florian Wirtz scored Germany's fastest international goal after seven seconds before the Euro 2024 hosts doubled their lead early in the second half through Kai Havertz to earn victory in the Lyon friendly.

“I think we were outclassed in every department,” Tchouameni told French TV network TF1.

“We couldn't put our game plan in place. We came up against a great team. We need to do better, individually and collectively.