LISTEN | TB is one of the easiest diseases to manage — expert

Aurum Institute director for tuberculosis (TB) and monitoring Sicelo Dlamini says TB can be easily controlled and treated.
On World TB Day, March 24, the focus was on the theme “Invest in action to end TB”.
The TB specialist emphasised the importance of adhering to medication and the potential risks if it is not taken correctly. According to Dlamini, there continues to be a stigma associated with having TB, often due to its connection to HIV.
In 2022, South Africa recorded more than 54,100 TB-related deaths. However, there was a 17% decrease in the TB death rate between 2015 and 2022.
