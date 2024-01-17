Research shows TB reduces lung function in teenagers even after cure
An infection can interfere with normal lung development during an important stage of growth
17 January 2024 - 22:00
Two out of three teenagers diagnosed with TB experience lung abnormalities even after successfully completing treatment for the disease and will not be able to reach their full potential when they reach adulthood, Stellenbosch University research has revealed. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.