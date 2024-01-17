News

Research shows TB reduces lung function in teenagers even after cure

An infection can interfere with normal lung development during an important stage of growth

17 January 2024 - 22:00

Two out of three teenagers diagnosed with TB experience lung abnormalities even after successfully completing treatment for the disease and will not be able to reach their full potential when they reach adulthood, Stellenbosch University research has revealed. ..

