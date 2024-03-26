Nampak reports 'unauthorised access' to its computer systems

Packaging company Nampak said on Tuesday that it had detected unauthorised activity on its IT systems on March 20.

In a statement published on Sens on Tuesday, Nampak said an unknown third party had gained access to its IT systems, notwithstanding its robust and embedded security protocols.

“The company immediately took the necessary steps to contain, assess and remediate the incident. Nampak is taking the necessary measures to determine the scope of the compromise, to restore the integrity of its information systems and to ensure that it is not exposed to further risk.”

The company said the breach had not affected the manufacturing facilities and operations, which were “functioning as normal, but with some manual operating systems where required”.

“The company will work with its suppliers and customers to ensure that the impact of the incident is contained, and it is able to continue delivering products as required.”

Nampak said it made an initial notification to the information regulator.

TimesLIVE