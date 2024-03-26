South Africa

Nampak reports 'unauthorised access' to its computer systems

Breach 'has not affected the manufacturing facilities or operations'

26 March 2024 - 21:47
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nampak says it is taking the necessary measures to determine the scope of the compromise to its IT systems.
Nampak says it is taking the necessary measures to determine the scope of the compromise to its IT systems.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

Packaging company Nampak said on Tuesday that it had detected unauthorised activity on its IT systems on March 20. 

In a statement published on Sens on Tuesday, Nampak said an unknown third party had gained access to its IT systems, notwithstanding its robust and embedded security protocols.

“The company immediately took the necessary steps to contain, assess and remediate the incident. Nampak is taking the necessary measures to determine the scope of the compromise, to restore the integrity of its information systems and to ensure that it is not exposed to further risk.” 

The company said the breach had not affected the manufacturing facilities and operations, which were “functioning as normal, but with some manual operating systems where required”.

“The company will work with its suppliers and customers to ensure that the impact of the incident is contained, and it is able to continue delivering products as required.” 

Nampak said it made an initial notification to the information regulator.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

GEPF concerned about pension fund data leak in ransomware attack

The Government Employees Pension Fund said on Tuesday it was concerned that data purportedly from its administrator, the Government Pensions ...
News
2 weeks ago

More than 220 data security breaches reported in SA since January: Information Regulator

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission flags 'attempted security breach and compromise of personal information of clients and employees'
News
2 weeks ago

Rotech says patients likely affected by hack at partner Philips' unit

US-based medical devices provider Rotech Healthcare said on Friday it was reviewing a list of patients who may have been affected due to a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Seven houses, 51 vehicles forfeited to state in unwrought gold case South Africa
  2. KZN paediatrician found murdered in boot of her car South Africa
  3. ‘Underworld boss Nafiz Modack thanked shooter’ after death of Hawks officer’s ... South Africa
  4. Police intercept car stolen in Midrand near Grobler’s Bridge border post South Africa
  5. POLL | Did Markus Jooste have an easy escape? South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack