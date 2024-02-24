Rotech says patients likely affected by hack at partner Philips' unit

US-based medical devices provider Rotech Healthcare said on Friday it was reviewing a list of patients who may have been affected due to a cybersecurity breach experienced by its partner Philips' Respironics unit.
Orlando-based Rotech said in a statement that Respironics, which sells breathing devices and ventilators to treat sleep apnoea, was made aware on June 5 of a privacy incident where an unauthorised third-party exploited a software to access information stored on its server.
Rotech said Respironics immediately took steps to secure the systems and performed further investigation and analysis.
On investigation, it was found that the third-party extracted files contained on the online server on May 31, 2023, gaining access to files that may have included details like personal information of the patients.
Dutch health technology company Philips said in an emailed response that its unit notified customers of a cybersecurity incident involving MOVEit Transfer, a third-party software application enabling healthcare providers to transfer patient files containing therapy data, beginning December 20.
Rotech said Respironics provided a patient list on December 26 containing potentially affected individuals which it is reviewing. It did not give any details of the patients who might have been affected.
Rotech's products include ventilators, oxygen, wound care solutions, diabetes management and home medical equipment.
Reuters
