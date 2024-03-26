South Africa

uMnambithi, Nqweba are the renamed towns gazetted by Zizi Kodwa

26 March 2024 - 16:51
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa has gazetted new place names, including uMnambithi (formerly Ladysmith) and Nqweba (formerly Kirkwood). File photo
Sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa has gazetted new place names, including uMnambithi (formerly Ladysmith) and Nqweba (formerly Kirkwood). File photo
Image: GCIS

Two towns are among a number of places to get new names after they were gazetted by sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa on Friday. 

Ladysmith, a town in Alfred Duma local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal where the famous music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo come from, has been renamed uMnambithi. 

The change of name followed a call to the community last year to participate in the voting for renaming the town from November 27 to December 1 last year. 

The naming process was co-ordinated by the KwaZulu-Natal sport, arts and culture department and the provincial geographic names committee. Members of the community were to choose between two names suggested, Ladysmith and uMnambithi. 

In terms of the South African Geographical Names Council Act, a geographical name approved or rejected by the minister must be published in the gazette.

Another town for which Kodwa approved a name change is Kirkwood in the Sundays River Valley municipality in the Eastern Cape. It will now be known as Nqweba.  

The municipality said with more than 12,000ha of citrus trees Nqweba is the hub of one of South Africa's largest citrus areas. It said the region exported about 8-million cartons of oranges, lemons, grapefruit and soft citrus to countries around the world each year. 

Kodwa also officially gazetted the name change of William Nicol Drive in Johannesburg to Winnie Mandela Drive. 

The road was renamed in September last year and it was the culmination of an initiative the city council embarked on in 2018 after her death to pay tribute to the liberation stalwart. 

Other names included in the gazette were the registration of existing settlements, a mountain and hill in the City of Mbombela in Mpumalanga. There was also a spelling correction for Makgoba Dam, which was previously known as Magoebaskloof Dam, in the Greater Tzaneen municipality in Limpopo. 

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

JONATHAN JANSEN | Winnie Mandela Drive: we’ve been down this (potholed) road before

It is clear the black nationalists running our country are no different from the white nationalists who also ruined SA
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

TONY LEON | Festooned with crater-like potholes, Winnie Mandela Drive is a another sad ANC epitaph

The renaming of William Nicol Drive is perhaps a fitting commemoration of Winnie Mandela’s ‘tattered legacy’
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

JUSTICE MALALA | ANC elders have seen it all before. Has history taught them nothing?

We are repeating the exact same mistakes our previously colonised neighbours made 50 years ago
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Seven houses, 51 vehicles forfeited to state in unwrought gold case South Africa
  2. KZN paediatrician found murdered in boot of her car South Africa
  3. Police intercept car stolen in Midrand near Grobler’s Bridge border post South Africa
  4. ‘Underworld boss Nafiz Modack thanked shooter’ after death of Hawks officer’s ... South Africa
  5. POLL | Did Markus Jooste have an easy escape? South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack