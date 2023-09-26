South Africa

LISTEN | Johannesburg officially welcomes Winnie Mandela Drive

26 September 2023 - 14:39
EFF and ANC supporters at the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive on Tuesday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The symbolism of overturning apartheid-era structures was commemorated on Tuesday with the renaming of Johannesburg's William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive.

It was the culmination of an initiative the city council embarked on in 2018 after her death to pay tribute to the liberation stalwart.

Attendees included First Lady Tshepo Motsepe, transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, minister for women, youth and people with disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and politicians from different parties.

The event coincided with what would have been Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's 87th birthday. It also came at a time of loss for the Mandela family with the country waking to the announcement that her granddaughter, author Zoleka Mandela, died on Monday night after a long battle with cancer.

WATCH | Goodbye William Nicol - hello Winnie Mandela Drive

Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda are unveiling Winnie Mandela Drive on ...
News
7 hours ago

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said the event was a moment of understanding the history of South Africa and that freedom was not handed over on a silver platter.  

“It is a significant moment in our history that champions and pilots our transformation and corrective measures that are going to demolish the symbolic structures of oppression and apartheid that we still inherit today,” he said. 

“For me as executive mayor, it is a proud moment. It is a moment that has brought a multitude of political parties at one event to celebrate and take ownership and look to championing a future as a collective.”

Dlamini-Zuma said it was important to remember the people who brought about change, and Madikizela-Mandela was part of that identity.

“I feel the ANC has done very well by celebrating and immortalising Mama Winnie,” she said.  

First Lady Tshepo Motsepe and ANC politicians with a commemorative plate marking the occasion.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi called for respect to be shown towards struggle heroes and the infrastructure named in their honour.

“Mama, you might not be with us but today our children and our children's children will know you are with us,” he said.  

“As we name this street, let's do so by learning from our past renaming experiences. If we rename a hospital after Chris Hani, its services must truly represent Chris Hani. If we rename an airport after Oliver Tambo, nothing must be faulty about that airport as Oliver Tambo was never faulty to us.

“This road must be under our care and must be the way we want other roads to be. This street is not just about Mama Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela, this street is about all of us. She is a symbol of who we are and where we come from.”

