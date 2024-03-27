South Africa

22 passengers injured after bus catches alight

27 March 2024 - 13:08
File photo. A Putco bus caught alight on Wednesday morning.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

Putco confirmed 22 passengers were injured when one of its buses caught alight on Wednesday morning. 

The bus started burning while on the R573 in Mpumalanga.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu said their immediate priority has been the well-being of the passengers.

"We can confirm we have provided prompt passenger assistance, particularly in addressing their injuries. Putco is probing the cause of the fire," he said. 

He said they are collaborating with relevant authorities to gather all necessary information.

"Safety is our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring every aspect of this incident is thoroughly reviewed and addressed.

"Our thoughts are with the 22 passengers who were injured, and we extend our gratitude to the emergency response teams, including private and state ambulances, for their swift action and support during this challenging time," he said. 

In a video doing the rounds on social media, passengers are seen exiting the burning bus through the windows. 

Xulu said Putco will share more details when they become available. 

TimesLIVE

