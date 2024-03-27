Soccer

Banyana can take charge of Nigeria tie with good result in Abuja: Ellis

27 March 2024 - 12:53
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Banyana Banyana players attend the training camp at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday.
Banyana Banyana players attend the training camp at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

A good result in the first leg in Abuja will put Banyana Banyana on a firm footing for the home match of their deciding Olympic qualifying tie against Nigeria, South Africa coach Desiree Ellis says.

Playing the second leg at home at Loftus Versfeld on April 9 gives the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions Banyana some advantage in the tie. It means they can try for a win or draw in the away leg on April 5 that will put them in a strong position coming back to South Africa.

Ellis, though, stressed her team should not look further than the first match at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

“The first leg will be key.

“Getting a positive result in the first leg will take a lot of pressure of us because the travelling is long and there's little time to prepare for the second leg.

“We're going early to Nigeria [Sunday] to prepare there as well. We need to get a positive result to take pressure off us coming home.

“We want to get home with little pressure and we're also urging the fans to come out in their numbers because when we play away the stadiums are packed.”

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini will miss the match for medical reasons but Ellis is confident of the cover she has in goals. 

Kaylin Swart cast aside doubts with her strong performances as Banyana became the first senior South African football team to progress past a World Cup group stage in Australasia last year when she was controversially played between the posts by Ellis ahead of Dlamini. 

“It doesn't affect us much. We have a group of players to step in if somebody steps out. It gives an opportunity for someone else to raise their hand,” Ellis said.

The team has been buoyed by crucial players returning from injury, including midfield captain Refiloe Jane and defenders Bambanani Mbane, Sibulele Holweni and Bongeka Gamede.

Ellis will announce her squad on Thursday.

READ MORE

Ellis wants Banyana to land knockout blow in Olympic clash with Nigeria

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has likened their 2024 Olympic qualifier against Nigeria to the final round in a boxing match where a boxer has ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Ellis urges fans to fill stadium for Banyana-Nigeria qualifier

Desiree Ellis is bracing herself for another match of her life as Banyana Banyana coach.
Sport
3 days ago

‘I fell in love with the game again at SuperSport’: ‘Tyson’ on life after Pirates

The 34-year-old centreback has rediscovered his vigour at SuperSport United
Sport
16 hours ago

Bafana ‘don’t have to be afraid of any team in Africa any more’: Broos

Hugo Broos said his team's exciting 3-3 Fifa Series friendly draw against Algeria in Algiers on Tuesday night was another indication Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Bafana fail to manage the game, have to settle for draw with Algeria

Bafana Bafana’s failure to manage the game saw them settle for a 3-3 draw with Algeria in their Fifa Series friendly match played at the Stade Nelson ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Safa denies reports Hugo Broos will dump Bafana for Tunisia

The South African Football Association (Safa) is adamant Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is going nowhere despite a report in the Tunisian media on ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bafana fail to manage the game, have to settle for draw with Algeria Soccer
  2. Xola Mlambo ‘lost respect’ for Tim Sukazi after alleged treatment at TS Galaxy Soccer
  3. Dr Mosimane Pitso ‘humbled’ at news of honorary doctorate from UJ Soccer
  4. ‘He messed up an already messed up sport’: Sidinile slams minister’s exit from ... Sport
  5. Ellis wants Banyana to land knockout blow in Olympic clash with Nigeria Soccer

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
Basetsana Kumalo speaks outside court after defamation victory