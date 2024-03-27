Bafana failed to manage the game, had to settle for draw with Algeria

Bafana Bafana’s failure to manage the game saw them settle for a 3-3 draw with Algeria during their Fifa Series friendly match played at the Stade Nelson Mandela in Algiers on Wednesday morning.

Bafana led twice in this match but allowed the Fennec Foxes to claw their way back and they were denied what could have been a morale boosting win ahead of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in June.

Bafana registered a brace from influential midfielder Themba Zwane and one in the second half from substitute attacker Elias Mokwana, that deflected from Iqraam Rayners, but coach Hugo Broos will be disappointed they did not make their dominance count.

Hugo Broos made wholesale changes from the makeshift team that disappointed in the 1-1 draw with European minnows Andorra last week.

Against the Algerians, Broos recalled some of the big guns like captain Ronwen Williams, Siyanda Xulu, Grant Kekana, Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba to the starting line-up.