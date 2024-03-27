Suspects charged with the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are to apply for bail in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.
One of the suspects claimed police arrived at his home and showed his mother where his grave would be if he didn't hand himself over.
Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, said this during his bail application last Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Bail application for AKA and Tibz murder accused
Courtesy of eNCA
Suspects charged with the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are to apply for bail in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.
One of the suspects claimed police arrived at his home and showed his mother where his grave would be if he didn't hand himself over.
Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, said this during his bail application last Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Police marked out my grave, so I had to hand myself in: AKA murder accused
Lamola files extradition request for Ndimande brothers over AKA murder
AKA hit ‘bankroller’ says payments to co-accused are a coincidence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos