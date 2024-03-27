South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Bail application for AKA and Tibz murder accused

27 March 2024 - 10:08 By TimesLive
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of eNCA

Suspects charged with the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane are to apply for bail in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.

One of the suspects claimed police arrived at his home and showed his mother where his grave would be if he didn't hand himself over.

Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, said this during his bail application last Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police marked out my grave, so I had to hand myself in: AKA murder accused

One of the men arrested in connection with the death of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ claimed police arrived at his home and showed his mother where his ...
News
1 week ago

Lamola files extradition request for Ndimande brothers over AKA murder

Justice minister Ronald Lamola approved and transmitted a request by South Africa for the extradition of AKA murder suspects Siyabonga Gezani ...
News
1 week ago

AKA hit ‘bankroller’ says payments to co-accused are a coincidence

State's case is nothing more than a self-created conspiracy theory, says businessman
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Seven houses, 51 vehicles forfeited to state in unwrought gold case South Africa
  2. Witness tells how he tried many times to kill lawyer involved with gangsters South Africa
  3. Tech puts brakes on taxi driver, 24, facing fines worth nearly R400k South Africa
  4. Police find man’s chopped off hands South Africa
  5. Two more suspects, including a police officer, arrested for kidnapping cousins ... South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
Basetsana Kumalo speaks outside court after defamation victory