Four people were shot dead and seven others injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on them at Moletlane crossroads near a taxi rank in Polokwane on Wednesday.
“It is alleged that suspects driving in a white BMW and a black Mercedes-Benz fired multiple gunshots in the direction of taxis. The assailants, then fled the scene,” said police Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
Ledwaba said police and emergency medical services were summoned to the scene and on arrival, two taxi drivers, one passenger and another motorist were certified dead on the scene.
He said four others were transported to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.
“It later transpired that three more victims who also sustained injuries showed up, bringing to seven the total number of the injured,” he said.
According to Ledwaba, it was established during the investigation that five taxis and a bakkie were damaged as a result of the shooting.
Several spent assault rifle and pistol cartridges were recovered at the scene
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered an urgent investigation into the shooting.
The provincial taxi violence investigation unit is investigating four counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.
Hadebe condemned the incident and emphasised that the investigation team must leave no stone unturned in hunting down and apprehending those responsible for the “senseless act of violence”.
“Anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward and assist the police in their investigation. All information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. Members of the community can directly contact Col Kgadiswana Mnisi on 082 565 8501 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station,” Ledwaba said.
TimesLIVE
Four people killed and seven others injured in shooting at taxi rank in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
Four people were shot dead and seven others injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on them at Moletlane crossroads near a taxi rank in Polokwane on Wednesday.
“It is alleged that suspects driving in a white BMW and a black Mercedes-Benz fired multiple gunshots in the direction of taxis. The assailants, then fled the scene,” said police Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
Ledwaba said police and emergency medical services were summoned to the scene and on arrival, two taxi drivers, one passenger and another motorist were certified dead on the scene.
He said four others were transported to the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.
“It later transpired that three more victims who also sustained injuries showed up, bringing to seven the total number of the injured,” he said.
According to Ledwaba, it was established during the investigation that five taxis and a bakkie were damaged as a result of the shooting.
Several spent assault rifle and pistol cartridges were recovered at the scene
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered an urgent investigation into the shooting.
The provincial taxi violence investigation unit is investigating four counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder.
Hadebe condemned the incident and emphasised that the investigation team must leave no stone unturned in hunting down and apprehending those responsible for the “senseless act of violence”.
“Anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward and assist the police in their investigation. All information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality. Members of the community can directly contact Col Kgadiswana Mnisi on 082 565 8501 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station,” Ledwaba said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Police find man’s chopped off hands
Lawyer objects as state changes charge against soldier accused of killing wife
Cousins kidnapped in North West found unharmed as six arrested
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos