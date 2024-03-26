North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the teenagers were found after an investigation by a multidisciplinary team comprising provincial organised crime, head office anti-kidnapping unit, the Bojanala Platinum subdistrict 2 task team and Brits crime intelligence officers.
“The cousins were found on Monday evening in a house at New Stands in Klipgat near Winterveld and Mabopane. The team arrested six suspects.
“The seventh suspect, Humphrey Martin, 48, was arrested on March 8 in Naturena, Johannesburg. He appeared in the Brits magistrate's court on March 11, 18 and 25 and remains in custody until he appears again on April 8 for formal bail application.”
Mokgwabone said the cousins were examined by paramedics at Klipgat police station and “found to be in a good state of health except for exhaustion and trauma” and were reunited with their families.
“The suspects are expected to appear in the Brits magistrate's court soon facing two counts of kidnapping and extortion.”
Cousins kidnapped in North West found unharmed as six arrested
Two cousins kidnapped while on their way to school have been found unharmed, North West police confirmed on Tuesday.
Zahraa Mohammed, 17, and Bataviya Mohammed, 19, were kidnapped while heading to school in Hartbeespoort on March 6.
The Mercedes-Benz they were travelling in was hit from behind by a maroon Audi A3, forcing it to stop.
Two armed men emerged from the Audi and ordered the cousins to get into a white VW Polo driving behind the Audi. The car the cousins were travelling in and the Audi were found at the scene.
The Audi is believed to have been stolen in Garsfontein in March.
Cousins kidnapped in North West: Search launched
