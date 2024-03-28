South Africa

Many feared dead as bus crashes off bridge in Limpopo

28 March 2024 - 19:08 By TimesLIVE
Firefighters at the scene of a bus crash on the R518 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo on Thursday.
Image: Limpopo transport department

A horrific bus accident on the R518 in the Waterberg district in Limpopo on Thursday is suspected to have claimed scores of lives. 

Limpopo transport department officials told TimesLIVE they were travelling to the scene of the accident and could not immediately provide further details. 

Unconfirmed reports said the bus, allegedly travelling from Botswana, plunged off the Mmamatlakala bridge and burst into flames. 

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE 

