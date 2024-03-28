Politics

Ramaphosa, Putin discuss Ukraine war and Moscow terrorist attack

Leaders also discussed broad areas of bilateral co-operation

28 March 2024 - 19:00 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Image: Yevgeny Biyatov/Host photo agency RIA Novosti via REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday held another telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ramaphosa's office said the talks were about “ongoing efforts in the search for a peaceful end to the conflict in Ukraine”.

“The leaders also discussed broad areas of bilateral co-operation between the two countries.” 

Ramaphosa is said to have expressed his condolences to Putin after the recent terrorist attack that killed 137 people. The attack happened last Friday at a concert in Moscow. 

It is understood that gunmen entered the Crocus City Hall and randomly opened fire in the venue before setting it ablaze. More than  140 people were injured.

The Islamic State (IS) group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Four people have been arrested. 

READ MORE:

Putin and Ramaphosa discuss Ukraine, energy by phone: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa by phone on the situation in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago

Russian company starts Citroën production at former Stellantis factory

Russian company Automotive Technologies on Wednesday said it had started assembling Citroën C5 Aircross models in batches at a plant south of Moscow ...
Motoring
1 day ago

South Africans fighting for Israel in Gaza: what does the law say?

Government has threatened to not only prosecute those who fight in the Israeli defence forces but has warned it could revoke the citizenship of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

TOM EATON | The US plans to take a leaf out of the ANC's cadre deployment book

Project 2025's polices seem to be heavily focused on strengthening Christian Nationalism in the US
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Will Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula survive the motion of no confidence against ... Politics
  2. Former president Jacob Zuma escapes unhurt in car accident — report Politics
  3. IEC upholds objections to Zuma's nomination to parliament Politics
  4. MK Party to appeal IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary list Politics
  5. From 30 to 200: Naledi Chirwa last on EFF list after Malema’s cold shoulder to ... Politics

Latest Videos

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo weighs in on Sundowns & Themba Zwane: ...
Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion