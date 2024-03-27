News

'Total disregard for safety' behind fatal tandem paraglider crash in Cape Town

Scrumhalf turned coach Greig Oliver was killed in the crash last year

27 March 2024 - 15:58 By Andre Jurgens

A former Scotland rugby player screamed “Jesus” moments before crashing into the ocean in a fatal tandem paraglider accident in Cape Town due to a “total disregard” for safety by the pilot. ..

