Life in jail for rapist who was seen at police station by his victim

Mthethomusha Ndlovu, a rapist who was spotted by his victim as she reported her ordeal at a police station in 2021, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Greytown regional court on Thursday.

Ndlovu, 24, was also slapped with an additional 48-year jail term for robbery, possession of a prohibited firearm and kidnapping.

The incident happened just after midnight on February 4 2021 when Ndlovu and two of his accomplices broke into their victim's home. The suspects woke up everyone in the house and demanded cellphones and clothing. They then instructed the victim, 19, to undress and took turns raping her.

“The woman went to Greytown police station to open a case and as she was giving account of what happened, police officers brought into the station a man who had been arrested for another rape.

“The woman identified him as one of the suspects who raped her and he was charged accordingly,” police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said.

TimesLIVE