South Africa

Life in jail for rapist who was seen at police station by his victim

02 April 2024 - 21:05 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Greytown magistrate's court has sentenced a man who raped a 19-year-old woman in 2021 to life imprisonment and 48 years. Stock image.
The Greytown magistrate's court has sentenced a man who raped a 19-year-old woman in 2021 to life imprisonment and 48 years. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Mthethomusha Ndlovu, a rapist who was spotted by his victim as she reported her ordeal at a police station in 2021, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Greytown regional court on Thursday. 

Ndlovu, 24, was also slapped with an additional 48-year jail term for robbery, possession of a prohibited firearm and kidnapping. 

The incident happened just after midnight on February 4 2021 when Ndlovu and two of his accomplices broke into their victim's home. The suspects woke up everyone in the house and demanded cellphones and clothing. They then instructed the victim, 19, to undress and took turns raping her. 

“The woman went to Greytown police station to open a case and as she was giving account of what happened, police officers brought into the station a man who had been arrested for another rape.

“The woman identified him as one of the suspects who raped her and he was charged accordingly,” police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said. 

TimesLIVE 

We must hold our politicians to account if we want to live in a better SA

The IEC has eliminated a range of miscreants trying to be elected as public representatives. Well, not just Jacob Zuma, the former president who ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Basetsana Kumalo’s fabulous five-oh triple-decker birthday bash

The great and the good came out in full force to celebrate one of SA’s most beloved celebrities Basetsana Kumalo's milestone event.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Man arrested, faces drunken driving charge over Zuma accident

A man has been arrested in connection with a car accident involving former president Jacob Zuma, police confirmed on Friday.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent bid to block arrest fails South Africa
  2. Man ‘shoots wife’ during church service in Limpopo South Africa
  3. Curro to probe controversial career day post depicting racial stereotypes South Africa
  4. R800k payment to AKA murder accused was 'purely for business purposes': Gcaba ... South Africa
  5. Sister allegedly stabs brother during argument in Giyani South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: parliamentary speaker faces imminent arrest over graft charges
AKA's alleged killers arrive for ongoing bail application