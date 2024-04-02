South Africa

WATCH LIVE | AKA, Tibz murder suspects appear in Durban court

02 April 2024 - 10:33 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Five of the seven men suspected of the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The two other suspects, brothers Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande, are waiting for the finalisation of their extradition from Eswatini after appearing in the Manzini magistrate's court.

Gcaba family spokesperson Mandla Gcaba said on Sunday Mfundo Gcaba — who was named as the person who deposited R800,000 into the bank account of accused Mziwethemba Gwabeni, 36, a day after AKA was murdered — is a successful businessman and the deposit was purely for business purposes.

TimesLIVE

