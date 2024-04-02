We are the People executive director and 30-year-old activist Londiwe Mntambo says elections are not rigged and those insinuating that are misinforming the public.
She joined the 30 Years of Democracy podcast to speak about her upbringing, Fees Must Fall, and being an active community leader.
We the People is a voluntary association formed to mobilise citizens to participate in democratic governance and elections.
“Saying the elections are going to be rigged or stolen is active misinformation; you are misinforming people so they don’t show up at the polls.
“No-one is going to rig this election. The less people show up at the polls the less we will see change. It works for [benefits] the governing and other major political parties when we don’t vote,” said Mntambo.
PODCAST | 'Saying elections are rigged is misinformation' — activist reflects on three decades of democracy
