South Africa

MK Party's Reddy released on warning on charges of inciting public violence

He allegedly threatened civil war if 'Zuma party' wasn't on the ballot paper

03 April 2024 - 22:26 By TimesLIVE
MK Party member Visvin Reddy was released on warning and his case of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act was transferred to the Durban regional court for his next appearance on June 14.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

MK Party member Visvin Gopal Reddy appeared in the Chatsworth magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act for allegedly inciting public violence. 

Last month, Reddy, 53, allegedly threatened civil war should his party not make it onto the ballot paper while also demanding that the ANC should drop its court cases against his party both in the electoral court and for alleged trademark infringement in the Durban high court. 

“His appearance follows a video clip which was circulated on social media, in which Reddy addresses a public gathering, and makes the alleged inciting comments,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

Reddy was served with summons last week to appear in court on Wednesday. 

He was released on warning and the case was transferred to the Durban regional court for his next appearance on June 14. 

