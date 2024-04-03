An ANC councillor was shot and later died in hospital after he and his wife were attacked at their home in Mangweni near Komatipoort on Tuesday.
The motive for the killing has not yet been established.
Police said four men wearing balaclavas stormed into the house where they shot the councillor, 35, twice and assaulted his wife.
They also robbed the victims of their cellphones before fleeing with the couple’s bakkie.
“The male victim was taken by a private transport to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.
No arrests have been made yet.
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga ANC councillor killed, robbers flee with his bakkie
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
