‘Nigeria will come guns blazing’: Banyana look to recent record for confidence

Banyana Banyana are hoping the confidence gained from their recent strong results against Nigeria will help earn them a place in the 2024 Olympics.

The South Africans arrived in inland Abuja on Sunday to prepare for Friday's first leg of the decisive fourth-round qualifier to decide one of two African teams at the Paris women's Olympic tournament that runs from July 25 to August 10.

The first leg against the Super Falcons is at MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta (6pm SA time), a city 100km inland from coastal Lagos and 650km from Abuja. The second leg is at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The winners go into a tough Group C with Japan, Brazil and world champions Spain.