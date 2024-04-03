Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani has instituted a provincial task team to devise solutions to the recent violence involving taxi organisations in Zebediela, outside Lebowakgomo, in the Capricorn district.
Four people were fatally shot and seven injured last Wednesday when unknown gunmen opened fire at Moletlane crossroads near a taxi rank in Polokwane.
Radzilani said the task team has been given a directive to resolve the recent conflicts, restore peace and order, and ensure operators and commuters are safe.
“The warring associations cannot fight over routes while their operational licences are succinct about the routes each organisation should operate. These acts of violence are reminiscent of a torrid past we have all decided to overlook in the interests of building a safer public transport system,” she said.
The team comprises officials from the department of transport and community safety, police members, officials from the Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality and the bodies that oversee the operations of the feuding taxi organisations.
Radzilani said the team will also advise her if they must be suspended as a result of the incident.
Task team established to tackle taxi violence in Zebediela, Polokwane
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
