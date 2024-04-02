A 54-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his 45-year-old wife during a church service in Makonde Shadani village in Limpopo on Saturday was arrested after handing himself over to police on Monday.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Wednesday.
According to police, the suspect entered the premises at about 6pm while the congregation was worshipping and allegedly fatally shot the victim. He then fled the scene.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said during the arrest his licensed firearm, believed to have been used to commit the crime, was confiscated.
He said while the motive remains unclear, domestic violence cannot be ruled out.
TimesLIVE
Man ‘shoots wife’ during church service in Limpopo
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A 54-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his 45-year-old wife during a church service in Makonde Shadani village in Limpopo on Saturday was arrested after handing himself over to police on Monday.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Wednesday.
According to police, the suspect entered the premises at about 6pm while the congregation was worshipping and allegedly fatally shot the victim. He then fled the scene.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said during the arrest his licensed firearm, believed to have been used to commit the crime, was confiscated.
He said while the motive remains unclear, domestic violence cannot be ruled out.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
SAPS searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Worcester
Fifth time lucky? New R100m plan for ‘crime-ridden’ Parkhurst bowls club
Four men gunned down in Umlazi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos