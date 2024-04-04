Man who 'shot' wife at church service in Limpopo to apply for bail in June

A 54-year-old man who allegedly shot dead his 45-year-old wife during a church service in Makonde Shadani village in Limpopo on Saturday will make a formal application for bail in June.
Eric Mundalamo appeared before the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Wednesday and his case was postponed to June 10.
It is reported that Mundalamo entered the church premises on Saturday at about 6pm while the congregation was engaged in worship and fired several shots at his 42-year-old wife, Precious Mbedzi, killing her.
Mundalamo then fled the scene in a silver-grey Toyota Corolla.
He was arrested after handing himself over to police on Monday.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the motive behind the shooting was still unclear but domestic violence could not be ruled out.
