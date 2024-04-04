South Africa

Man who 'shot' wife at church service in Limpopo to apply for bail in June

04 April 2024 - 07:34
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The suspect entered the premises while the congregation was worshipping and allegedly fatally shot the victim. Stock photo.
The suspect entered the premises while the congregation was worshipping and allegedly fatally shot the victim. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 54-year-old man who allegedly shot dead his 45-year-old wife during a church service in Makonde Shadani village in Limpopo on Saturday will make a formal application for bail in June.

Eric Mundalamo appeared before the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Wednesday and his case was postponed to June 10.

It is reported that Mundalamo entered the church premises on Saturday at about 6pm while the congregation was engaged in worship and fired several shots at his 42-year-old wife, Precious Mbedzi, killing her.

Mundalamo then fled the scene in a silver-grey Toyota Corolla.

He was arrested after handing himself over to police on Monday.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the motive behind the shooting was still unclear but domestic violence could not be ruled out.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man ‘shoots wife’ during church service in Limpopo

A 54-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his 45-year-old wife during a church service in Makonde Shadani village in Limpopo on Saturday was ...
News
2 days ago

Two killed in church services over Easter weekend in separate robbery incidents

Gauteng police are looking for suspects after two people were shot dead during church services in two separate incidents over the Easter weekend.
News
1 day ago

Wounded pastor begged robbers to go after shooting, robbing congregants

Churches in Gauteng’s Ivory Park and Vosloorus were targeted in Easter weekend attacks, with two fatalities, five injured and two critical in hospital
News
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. E-toll bills may be scrapped but your e-toll tag will still be of use, says Outa South Africa
  2. 'We don't want railway line invaders': Macassar residents vow to oppose ... South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Emotional scenes as families identify bodies of 9 suspected criminals ... South Africa
  4. Five suspected robbers shot after botched CIT heist in Witbank South Africa
  5. Welcome R10bn bonus as Sars takes in net revenue of R1.74-trillion South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: embattled speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula resigns
Uganda's Constitutional court upholds anti-homosexuality law