Two killed in church services over Easter weekend in separate robbery incidents
Image: 123RF/PHARTISAN
Gauteng police are looking for suspects after two people were shot dead during church services in two separate incidents on the Easter weekend.
A 55-year-old woman was fatally wounded after four unknown suspects entered a church service in Vosloorus in the early hours on Sunday and fired shots at congregants before robbing them of cellphones and other valuables.
According to police, two congregants sustained injuries and were rushed to the nearest medical care centre.
In a separate incident, a congregation was attacked in the early hours on Saturday in Ivory Park.
It is alleged congregants were inside a garage for a night church service when two unknown men entered.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said one suspect started firing and instructed everyone to lie down before searching them.
“A third suspect joined them, taking cellphones, television and cash and they fled the scene,” he said.
Masondo said it was discovered a 62-year-old man was shot in the chest and had succumbed to the injuries.
Three victims are being treated in hospital.
Church women raped, musical instruments and pastor’s vehicle stolen in Mpumalanga
Masondo said police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder, business robbery and house robbery.
Police have appealed to the public to assist with information.
Meanwhile, on Thursday night, five unknown armed suspects stormed a church at Y100 Section Jouberton, outside Klerksdorp, and robbed congregants of valuables.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said police have launched a manhunt.
“According to information at our disposal, a church member was outside and on the phone when balaclava-clad suspects pointed firearms at him and instructed him to go inside the church. The suspects ordered congregants to lie down, searched them and robbed them of cash, handbags and cellphones before fleeing on foot.”
Funani said a charge of business robbery was opened.
The Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM) in North West has condemned the incident.
The civil society-led movement promoting a charter of positive values, including ethical and moral leadership, described the robbery not only as a disgrace but a barbaric act that defiled the sanctity of Good Friday and the Passover weekend.
Convener of MRM's provincial interim committee, Pastor Lesiba Kgwele said opportunistic crimes of this nature targeted at church gatherings and other places of worship are threatening congregants’ constitutional right to freedom of assembly.
“No-one will be safe until the gang is behind bars. We therefore call on our communities to assist police who have launched a manhunt in pursuit of the robbers.”
