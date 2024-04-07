South Africa

Bus transporting pupils returning from athletics event crashes in North West

07 April 2024 - 16:20
A group of pupils are undergoing medical checkups after a bus accident in the Northern Cape on Sunday while returning from an athletics event.
A group of pupils are undergoing medical checkups after a bus accident in the Northern Cape on Sunday while returning from an athletics event. 
Image: North West Department of Education Facebook

The children were returning from a secondary school athletics event on Sunday. 

The children were returning from a secondary school athletics event on Sunday. 

Pictures from the scene showed the bus lying on its side.

According to the North West education department, the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, about 60km before Hopetown, on the Kimberley route.

Education MEC Viola Motsumi said the pupils had participated in a secondary school track and field athletics event in the Western Cape.

“There have been no fatalities reported at this stage. However, two teachers and the driver have been transferred to Kimberley for X-ray examinations as a precautionary measure. The department is relieved to report that no learners have sustained injuries. Nevertheless, all learners are undergoing medical check-ups at Hopetown Hospital,” said Motsumi.

“We are thankful that there have been no fatalities in this unfortunate incident. Our immediate focus is on ensuring the wellbeing of those involved, and we are closely monitoring the situation. Our thoughts are with the affected learners, teachers and their families, and we are providing all necessary support and assistance. We urge everyone to remain calm as we work through this challenging time together,” said Motsumi.

Motsumi thanked the emergency responders, medical personnel and authorities who swiftly responded to the scene and provided assistance. 

TimesLIVE

