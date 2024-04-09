New regulations make it easier for foreigners to work in SA: Motsoaledi

Amendments to immigration regulations are important to make it easier for foreigners to obtain visas for tourism, business and work, and this will in turn promote investment in South Africa, said home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Tuesday.

He made this remark during a media briefing in which he outlined proposed amendments to the regulations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had in 2022 announced the country would be reviewing its visa regime to make this possible. Ramaphosa appointed Mavuso Msimang, a former director-general in the department of home affairs, to lead an operation aimed at reviewing the work visa system.

Motsoaledi said Msimang's report made a number of recommendations and on February 8 the department published draft immigration regulations for public comment with a closing date of March 29.

Motsoaledi said the regulations dealt with the introduction of the remote work visa, the introduction of the Trusted Employer Scheme, the introduction of the point-based system for general work visas and the frequent updating of the critical skills list — which was previously updated only every four years.

Motsoaledi said the remote work visa is for people who are employed in other countries but want to perform that work remotely while staying in South Africa.

“These will be people in IT, auditing, finance and any other job which allows you to work remotely. But the catch here is that none of them must earn an equivalent of less than R1m. The offer to them is that they do not have to pay tax for employment of six months.”

Motsoaledi said the introduction of the Trusted Employer Scheme (TES) for qualifying companies was a means to provide a flexible pathway for employers to obtain work visas expeditiously in line with best practices.