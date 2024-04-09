Arsenal favourites against Bayern but Arteta wary of Kane threat

In-form Arsenal will be seeking to set the record straight when they face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday but will be wary of a familiar face who simply loves scoring against the Gunners.

The last time the two clubs clashed in the competition in 2017 where Bayern Munich won both legs of their last-16 tie 5-1, a humiliating outcome that underlined Arsenal's decline.

The Gunners only returned to the Champions League this season and have thrived, reaching their first quarterfinal since the 2009-10 season while challenging for the Premier League title.

Such is their form and Bayern's struggles that they will go up against the six-time champions as favourites to set up a clash against either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

But the sight of former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in Munich's ranks will be a concern for the home faithful.