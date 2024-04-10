The wife of slain Durban metro police captain Thomas Ntombela again appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Nongcebo Faith Ntombela, 43, appeared with her co-accused, school principal Sthembiso Khumalo, 53. Alleged hitman Khulani Cele was not present in court, however a legal aid representative was there on his behalf.
In August last year Mzo Ntombela was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty before Durban high court judge Kate Pillay.
On Wednesday the magistrate transferred the matter to the Durban high court, with a date of June 13.
Thomas Ntombela, who was attached to the VIP protection service, was shot dead outside his uMlazi home on May 3 last year.
Slain Durban cop's wife in court again
Wife of murdered Umlazi cop to ring in 2024 behind bars
Faith Ntombela was dealt a blow in December when bail was refused by magistrate Zakheni Ngobo. Khumalo was granted R5,000 bail.
The murdered policeman's brother Nkosinathi was hopeful that the truth would be revealed.
“We want the matter to go ahead so we can open a new page in our life. This has dragged on for a long time. What is giving me comfort is the children and the family are coping despite the circumstances,” he said.
