Bail bid continues for wife of slain Umlazi cop and school principal

The court heard the wife, a former maintenance officer at the Umlazi court who resigned from her post on September 22, had an extramarital affair with Cele who at the time had been serving a sentence at the New Prison correctional facility in Pietermaritzburg.
Documents, including insurance particulars and Ntombela's death certificate and cellphones, were discovered under Cele's prison bed.
Ntshangase said she visited Cele's family, for whom she bought groceries some time ago.
The widow is also alleged to have enticed a hitman with R150,000 to kill her husband.
Close family members and Umlazi community members packed the courtroom, while those who could not get inside stood outside the court windows.
Ntshangase said there was also merit in the case against Khumalo as the officer's two firearms were found in his possession — a 9mm pistol belonging to the eThekwini municipality and his personal one.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
The wife of murdered eThekwini metro police officer Capt Thomas Ntombela is alleged to have made attempts to influence state witnesses and falsify the investigating officer's signature on an insurance claim document.
This is according to evidence by W/O Sibusiso Ntshangase who testified in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Monday in the case against Faith Nongcebo Ntombela.
Ntombela, 43, and school principal Sthembiso Khumalo, 53, are charged with Khulani Cele — who is serving a life sentence at a Kokstad prison for a different murder conviction — for the May murder of her husband who was attached to the VIP protection unit.
A hitman, Mzo Ntombela, who was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment by Durban high court judge Kate Pillay in August, implicated the trio during his trial.
“She tried to call two witnesses to meet her in KwaDukuza. But that ploy failed because when one of the witnesses called her back they heard male voices speaking in the background. This resulted in the witness backtracking from the meeting arrangement [before her arrest],” said Ntshangase.
He said he received a petition comprising 122 signatures and addresses from township residents objecting to bail being granted for the pair.
However, Ntombela's attorney Ashwin Rughbeer questioned the authenticity and the time frame when the petition was compiled.
Khumalo's legal representative, advocate Mduduzi Mvune, who came on record after attorney Nomfundo Mthethwa withdrew her services, also disputed Ntshangase's claims.
Khumalo's continued detention was likely to affect his family and Ntshangase was taking sides in the case, he complained.
“Ntombela was killed callously in front of his children. They now do not have a father,’’ Ntshangase said in response.
The matter is continuing.
TimesLIVE
