Cervical cancer affects almost 11,000 women a year in South Africa, leading to about 5,000 deaths. It starts with an infection by the human papillomavirus (HPV).
If the infection is caught early enough, it can be treated to prevent cancer from developing in the first place. Doing a self-test for an HPV infection can help. Here’s how it works:
Authors: Mohale Moloi & Yolanda Mdzeke
BHEKISISA WATCH | How to start your next HPV test at home
Image: Picture: 123RF/Jarun011
