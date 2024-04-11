South Africa

BHEKISISA WATCH | How to start your next HPV test at home

11 April 2024 - 08:48 By BHEKISISA CENTRE FOR HEALTH JOURNALISM
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
.
.
Image: Picture: 123RF/Jarun011

Cervical cancer affects almost 11,000 women a year in South Africa, leading to about 5,000 deaths. It starts with an infection by the human papillomavirus (HPV).

If the infection is caught early enough, it can be treated to prevent cancer from developing in the first place. Doing a self-test for an HPV infection can help. Here’s how it works:

Authors: Mohale Moloi & Yolanda Mdzeke

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

MORE

BHEKISISA OP-ED | ‘I’m a smoker and I want stricter tobacco control’

As a smoker — for more than two decades — I’m aware of the entitlement people like me feel we have to public spaces.
Ideas
1 day ago

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why corruption isn’t a victimless crime

In this Health Beat episode community leader Xolani Mnisi shares the horrors sometimes faced at Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand.
News
1 week ago

BHEKISISA OP-ED | Why is TB called the ‘disease of paper’ in Eastern Cape villages?

In 2019, while doing TB research in a rural part of the Eastern Cape, I heard an entirely new word to describe the illness."Isifo sephepha".
Ideas
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Forfeiture unit moves against company allegedly running Ponzi scheme South Africa
  2. LISTEN | E-tolls are history but motorists must pay their outstanding debts news
  3. Spouses are 'created' for visa applications, says Aaron Motsoaledi South Africa
  4. Five lucky players win Powerball: Are you one of them? South Africa
  5. Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Six arrested in connection with the murder of South African player Luke Fleurs
'South Africa talked a lot,' - Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum.