Luis Enrique confident PSG can recover to win tie against Barcelona
Paris St-Germain manager Luis Enrique said he is still confident his team can overcome a 3-2 home loss to Barcelona in their Champions League quarterfinal and shine against the Spanish side next week to progress.
Still looking for a first Champions League crown, PSG gave up a 2-1 lead at Parc des Princes late in the second half on Wednesday against a Barca side who made the most of the chances they had, earning a narrow advantage for the return leg in Spain.
“It is clear that all defeats hurt and annoy, but I believe we played a good game against a very strong team,” Luis Enrique said.
“We are only going to change the things that didn't work, we always have to appreciate what a match of this magnitude means.
“We're going to Barcelona with a lot of desire. It's a positive point of view to think that we can win there. It's going to be a final for us. I'm confident in my team.”
Luis Enrique refused to comment on Kylian Mbappé's performance, as the France captain was shackled by Barcelona's defence and had little impact on the game.
The Spanish manager, who won the treble with Barcelona in 2015, said his side deserved to win and that Barca were not necessarily favourites even with a win in hand and the home field advantage.
“We are going to go to Barcelona to fight a war,” he said.
“I never see the opposition as favourites, whoever they are. In top-level competition, that's how I see it. And I will continue to believe that we will go to Barcelona to win the game.
“I repeat, we could have won this game. [Football] is about small details and let's hope the small details go our way in the second leg.”
Brazil forward Raphinha scored twice to help Barcelona secure their win.
Barca, five-time European champions, dominated proceedings early on against the French side still looking for a first Champions League crown and led through a Raphinha strike in the 37th minute.
However, PSG piled on the pressure after the break and levelled in the 48th minute through a stunning Ousmane Dembele strike into the top corner before going ahead when Vitinha stroked the ball in two minutes later.
But Raphinha's deft volley in the 62nd minute brought the match level again, before Andreas Christensen headed in from a corner 13 minutes from time to give the Spanish side a narrow advantage going into next week's second leg.
Aso on Wednesday night Atletico Madrid struck twice in a dominant first half but had to survive a late fightback from Borussia Dortmund before earning a 2-1 win in their first leg match at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.
The Spaniards, looking for their first semifinal spot in seven years, put the visitors on the back foot with a frenetic high-pressing game and it paid off after four minutes with Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel delaying a pass to Ian Maatsen and Rodrigo De Paul intercepting it to slot in.
Dortmund struggled to get the ball out of their half and another defensive error allowed Samuel Lino, who will miss the return leg next week after being booked, to double their lead in the 32nd.
Lino thought he had scored again at the far post in the 75th but Kobel spectacularly palmed his point-blank effort wide before Sebastien Haller cut the deficit six minutes later to improve the Germans' odds going into next Tuesday's return leg. The Germans twice hit the woodwork late in the game.
Reuters