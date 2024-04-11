Luis Enrique confident PSG can recover to win tie against Barcelona

Paris St-Germain manager Luis Enrique said he is still confident his team can overcome a 3-2 home loss to Barcelona in their Champions League quarterfinal and shine against the Spanish side next week to progress.

Still looking for a first Champions League crown, PSG gave up a 2-1 lead at Parc des Princes late in the second half on Wednesday against a Barca side who made the most of the chances they had, earning a narrow advantage for the return leg in Spain.

“It is clear that all defeats hurt and annoy, but I believe we played a good game against a very strong team,” Luis Enrique said.

“We are only going to change the things that didn't work, we always have to appreciate what a match of this magnitude means.