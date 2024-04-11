South Africa

Post claiming water contaminated and causing typhoid fever fake, Tshwane says

Messages have been doing the rounds on social media warning residents that municipal water causes typhoid fever.

11 April 2024 - 12:26
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The city of Tshwane has cautioned residents that a message claiming tap water is contaminated and causes typhoid fever is false. File photo.
The city of Tshwane has cautioned residents that a message claiming tap water is contaminated and causes typhoid fever is false. File photo.
Image: iStock

The City of Tshwane has dismissed as fake news “misleading messages” claiming the municipality's water is contaminated and causes typhoid fever.

This comes as messages circulate on social media warning residents to not drink tap water from the Tshwane and Joburg municipalities as it is “currently contaminated”.

“Please watch the news; typhoid fever is confirmed now in Joburg and Pretoria [in] all our areas and schools and crèches. Please don't drink water from the taps, boil it and put it in the fridge,” it says.

It then goes on to list the symptoms of typhoid fever and the causes before adding: “Our water is contaminated, please take extra care.”

Tshwane, in a statement, said it had noted the “false message”.

“The public is cautioned not to fall for this fake news, as there is no such notice issued by the city. We urge the public to always be vigilant of bogus messages,” the city said.

Two years ago the municipality moved to allay residents' fears after sporadic cases of typhoid fever were reported in the area.

The city at the time revealed that seven laboratory-confirmed cases had been reported over a three-month period.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases at the time dismissed claims about a link between typhoid cases and municipal water.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

South Africa faces crisis as 81% of sewage discharge not adequately treated: AfriForum

In 81% of cases, water from 140 sewage wastewater treatment works released into rivers tested by AfriForum this year had not been adequately treated.
News
4 months ago

Hospital histories: Sizwe, where lives have been saved since Joburg’s earliest days

Findings from research at Sizwe Hospital have helped inform national and international TB treatment guidelines
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

'Only sporadic cases' — Gauteng health department says no typhoid fever outbreak in the province

Dr Chika Asomugha, senior medical adviser in the department, said the province usually has sporadic cases of typhoid fever throughout the year though ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Forfeiture unit moves against company allegedly running Ponzi scheme South Africa
  2. Spouses are 'created' for visa applications, says Aaron Motsoaledi South Africa
  3. LISTEN | E-tolls are history but motorists must pay their outstanding debts news
  4. Five lucky players win Powerball: Are you one of them? South Africa
  5. WATCH | New regulations make it easier for foreigners to work in SA: Motsoaledi South Africa

Latest Videos

Moment top Hamas leader finds out sons killed in Israeli airstrike
Six arrested in connection with the murder of South African player Luke Fleurs