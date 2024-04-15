Limpopo police are hunting for suspects linked to the rape of a teen girl over the weekend.
The incident happened in Seleteng, Lebowakgomo, on Saturday morning when the 13-year-old was walking to school.
Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said: “A grey Toyota Tazz with three occupants stopped next to her and one suspect grabbed her and forced her into the vehicle.
“The suspects covered her face with a cloth and forced her to drink a spiked drink until she passed out.
“The victim alleges when she regained consciousness later in the afternoon. She realised she had been raped and heard the suspects discussing trafficking her. She jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot.”
The matter was reported to police and a case of rape was opened.
Mashaba said the registration number of the vehicle is unknown.
TimesLIVE
13-year-old 'forced to drink spiked drink before being raped'
When she regained consciousness she heard suspects discussing trafficking her
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
