South Africa

13-year-old 'forced to drink spiked drink before being raped'

When she regained consciousness she heard suspects discussing trafficking her

15 April 2024 - 07:18
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The girl was walking to school in Seleteng village on Saturday when a grey Toyota Tazz with three occupants stopped next to her and one suspect grabbed and forced her into the vehicle. Stock photo.
The girl was walking to school in Seleteng village on Saturday when a grey Toyota Tazz with three occupants stopped next to her and one suspect grabbed and forced her into the vehicle. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

Limpopo police are hunting for suspects linked to the rape of a teen girl over the weekend.

The incident happened in Seleteng, Lebowakgomo, on Saturday morning when the 13-year-old was walking to school.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said: “A grey Toyota Tazz with three occupants stopped next to her and one suspect grabbed her and forced her into the vehicle.

“The suspects covered her face with a cloth and forced her to drink a spiked drink until she passed out.

“The victim alleges when she regained consciousness later in the afternoon. She realised she had been raped and heard the suspects discussing trafficking her. She jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot.”

The matter was reported to police and a case of rape was opened.

Mashaba said the registration number of the vehicle is unknown.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man fatally stabs girlfriend and hangs himself in Polokwane

Limpopo police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Polokwane over the weekend.
News
2 hours ago

Fake prophet who preyed on young girls sentenced for rape and attempted rape

A 40-year-old Free State false prophet who preyed on young girls was sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment for rape and attempted rape.
News
3 days ago

Scholar transporter accused of raping 5-year-old schoolgirl

A 39-year-old scholar transporter was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.
News
2 days ago

KZN serial rapist sentenced to three life terms

A serial rapist who pleaded guilty to a string of rapes, kidnappings, attempted rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances has been sentenced to ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nearly 4,000 people blocked from entering SA illegally over Easter South Africa
  2. Electricity minister safe after car accident South Africa
  3. Four killed as their vehicle rolls into a car dealership, trapping them inside South Africa
  4. Single Powerball draw creates five multimillionaires South Africa
  5. 13-year-old 'forced to drink spiked drink before being raped' South Africa

Latest Videos

Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to ‘stand up and be counted’ after Aston Villa blow
Riveiro: 'I can't reveal secret for Pirates' goal-scoring renaissance'