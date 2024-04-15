South Africa

R47m 2010 World Cup police accommodation case postponed again

15 April 2024 - 19:36 By TimesLIVE
Former KwaZulu-Natal top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni appears alongside her co-accused, former police officer Aswin Narainpershad. The two, together with businessman Thoshan Panday former police officer Navin Madhoe and five others, are facing corruption charges. File picture.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The R47m 2010 Soccer World Cup fraud and corruption case involving Durban businessman Thoshan Panday, former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and seven others has been postponed until July 25 for pretrial conferencing. 

The nine accused face 275 counts of racketeering, fraud, corruption, money laundering and forgery allegedly committed between March 2009 and April 2010 when prescripts of the Public Finance Management Act were allegedly ignored in procuring accommodation for members of the police during the 2010 Soccer World Cup. 

Other accused are former police officers Navin Madhoe and Aswin Narainpershad, Panday's mother Arevenda Panday, his wife Privisha Panday, his sister Kajal Ishwarkumar, his brother-in-law Seveesh Maharaj Ishwarkumar and Panday's personal assistant Tasleem Rahiman. 

The state alleges Panday’s family was party to a common purpose act with him and others to defraud the police through their association with entities which were used to score lucrative contracts from the police service.

“The policemen who are accused in this matter face accusations of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from the KwaZulu-Natal police for an amount of over R47.3m in fraudulent and irregular tender procedures,” Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

