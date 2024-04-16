South Africa

Scores of preschool children in Soweto admitted to hospital after they 'mistook rat poison for sweets'

Since October last year, 863 food-borne incidents were recorded, resulting in 11 deaths.

16 April 2024 - 16:12 By TimesLIVE
A total of 41 children were treated after allegedly ingesting rat poison on Monday, the Gauteng health department has said.
Image: File/ Ziphozonke Lushaba

The Gauteng health department has expressed concern about the alarming rise in incidents of food poisoning, the latest of which saw 51 people referred to two hospitals on Monday. 

Among them were 41 children aged between three and five who had allegedly consumed rat poison after mistaking it for sweets. 

The toddlers were rushed to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto for medical care.

“Upon medical examination, 17 were admitted for overnight observation, while the remaining 24 were discharged home in a satisfactory condition,” the department said.

This incident reportedly took place at a preschool, and investigations were being conducted to establish more facts. 

On Monday night, eight children and two adults were transferred to Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus from a local clinic on Monday night.

“The two adults were discharged after receiving medical care, [and] two children were also discharged this morning, while the six remaining children are still ... in the hospital and [are] in a stable condition.” 

The department said these two incidents brought to 863 the total number of food-borne incidents recorded since the first in October last year.

It said 11 deaths had been recorded. 

“The department calls on all arms of society, [and] particularly parents and caregivers, to play their part in protecting children from the risks of food poisoning to safeguard their health and prevent further incidents.”

TimesLIVE

