South Africa

Mother who drowned child for 'being difficult' to be sentenced in May

18 April 2024 - 11:16 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A Ballito mom who pleaded guilty to drowning her child will be sentenced next month. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

A Ballito woman who drowned her four-year-old daughter for “being difficult” in April 2022 is expected to be sentenced next month.

The woman, 46, who cannot be named as she has another minor child, made a brief appearance in the KwaDukuza regional court on Tuesday.

She pleaded guilty to drowning the child last month. She said she had tied the girl's hands with duct tape, held her by her ankles pushed her head into a bucket.

She had previously said the child was “troublesome and difficult”.

The woman was arrested in April after police responded to a complaint about a toddler who had died at a residence in Ballito, north of Durban.

National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the woman would be sentenced on May 24. 

TimesLIVE

