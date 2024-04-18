A Ballito woman who drowned her four-year-old daughter for “being difficult” in April 2022 is expected to be sentenced next month.
The woman, 46, who cannot be named as she has another minor child, made a brief appearance in the KwaDukuza regional court on Tuesday.
She pleaded guilty to drowning the child last month. She said she had tied the girl's hands with duct tape, held her by her ankles pushed her head into a bucket.
She had previously said the child was “troublesome and difficult”.
The woman was arrested in April after police responded to a complaint about a toddler who had died at a residence in Ballito, north of Durban.
National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the woman would be sentenced on May 24.
TimesLIVE
Mother who drowned child for 'being difficult' to be sentenced in May
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
A Ballito woman who drowned her four-year-old daughter for “being difficult” in April 2022 is expected to be sentenced next month.
The woman, 46, who cannot be named as she has another minor child, made a brief appearance in the KwaDukuza regional court on Tuesday.
She pleaded guilty to drowning the child last month. She said she had tied the girl's hands with duct tape, held her by her ankles pushed her head into a bucket.
She had previously said the child was “troublesome and difficult”.
The woman was arrested in April after police responded to a complaint about a toddler who had died at a residence in Ballito, north of Durban.
National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the woman would be sentenced on May 24.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ballito mother allegedly drowns 'troublesome' toddler in a bucket of water
Bodies of woman and child discovered in their home
Family devastated by rape and murder of 17-year-old Owami Visagie, allegedly by close relative
Durban dentist pleads not guilty to murder relating to death of patient at his ‘detox’ clinic
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos